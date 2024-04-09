8,800 Shares in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Acquired by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 71,632 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MBIN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.35. 7,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,139. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.18. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.20.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $346.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 6.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

