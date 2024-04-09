898 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 898 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,125,790,000 after purchasing an additional 356,496 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,200,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,309,361,000 after purchasing an additional 452,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $949,042,000 after purchasing an additional 153,168 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE BA traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.12. The stock had a trading volume of 11,235,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,997,776. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.76. The company has a market cap of $108.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.