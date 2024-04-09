98,704 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Bought by Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 98,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,000. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 1.7% of Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.71.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.4 %

CNI stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.99. 849,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,722. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.61. The company has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.59%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.