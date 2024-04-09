Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 106,595 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 130,161 shares.The stock last traded at $90.35 and had previously closed at $88.82.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPLT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

