ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.12.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

In other news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 5,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $92,006.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,486. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 5,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $97,268.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,675.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 5,140 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $92,006.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $650,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,735 shares of company stock worth $690,073 in the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $572,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,077,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,380,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.08. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 0.37.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $231.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

