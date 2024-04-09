ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 79.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.12.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $33.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 0.37.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $231.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.79 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 5,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $92,006.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $650,486. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 5,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $92,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $137,584.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,626.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,735 shares of company stock worth $690,073 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,479,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,162,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,342,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

