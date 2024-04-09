Acala Token (ACA) Price Tops $0.16

Acala Token (ACA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $154.58 million and approximately $21.43 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.1652558 USD and is up 6.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $15,839,747.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

