Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s 10th Largest Position

Hudson Canyon Capital Management cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,034 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 2.2% of Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

ADBE stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $483.77. 516,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,595,668. The company has a market capitalization of $216.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $331.89 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $553.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $568.77.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,063 shares of company stock worth $1,853,025 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

