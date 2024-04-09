Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Up 0.1%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $488.93 and last traded at $484.72. 540,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,596,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $484.28.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $553.25 and a 200-day moving average of $568.77. The stock has a market cap of $220.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,144,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,063 shares of company stock worth $1,853,025 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

