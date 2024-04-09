Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Lessened by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 1.8% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,054,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,400,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,375,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,077 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,252,070,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 38.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,916,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,015,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,272 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.78. The company had a trading volume of 42,878,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,225,773. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.02 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $276.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.