AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Stock Price Up 5.4%

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) shot up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.50. 42,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 157,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Tuesday.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ASIX

AdvanSix Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $782.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $382.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdvanSix

In other AdvanSix news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $141,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,755 shares in the company, valued at $15,784,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,784,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 1,385 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $38,724.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,556,105.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,387 shares of company stock valued at $486,481. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,081,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter worth about $2,370,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 26.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,177,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,687,000 after buying an additional 458,622 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 135,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 42,286 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 10.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdvanSix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.