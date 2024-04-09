Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Trading Up 7.3%

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.45 and last traded at $28.40. 16,908 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 124,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AVTE. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Aerovate Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Activity

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.51.

In related news, insider Ralph Niven sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $80,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,077.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $96,130.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at $36,160.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,288 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,017. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aerovate Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 30.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,357,000. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 164.0% during the second quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 25,970 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 148.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

See Also

