Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.57.
Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile
