Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Piper Sandler

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aflac from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.58.

NYSE AFL opened at $85.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.29. Aflac has a 1 year low of $64.06 and a 1 year high of $86.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,208,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,160,465,000 after purchasing an additional 605,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,645,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,682,000 after purchasing an additional 366,344 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,415,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,794,000 after purchasing an additional 107,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,888,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,297,000 after purchasing an additional 105,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,643,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,141,000 after purchasing an additional 794,784 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

