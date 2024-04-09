Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

Agree Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 160.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.3%.

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.45. 1,651,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,683. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.15. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.56 per share, with a total value of $115,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,896.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.56 per share, for a total transaction of $115,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,903 shares in the company, valued at $32,112,896.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.57 per share, with a total value of $656,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 119,855 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,327.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 52,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,557 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 34.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter worth $48,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities raised shares of Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.61.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

