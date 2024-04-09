AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.45

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.45 and last traded at $26.65, with a volume of 550399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.
AIA Group Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.89.
About AIA Group
AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It is also involved in the distribution of investment and other financial services products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AIA Group
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.