Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on APD. UBS Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $280.29.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $237.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.43 and a 200-day moving average of $260.41. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.56%.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.