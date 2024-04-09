Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Barclays

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a sell rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.13.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALGT

Allegiant Travel Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $65.80 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $54.87 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.52. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is 37.97%.

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at $671,559. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 38.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.