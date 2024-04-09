Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 311.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 733,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 555,300 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.07% of General Electric worth $93,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 43.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GE opened at $154.43 on Tuesday. General Electric has a one year low of $93.47 and a one year high of $180.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.93. The firm has a market cap of $168.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.67.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

