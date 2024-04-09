Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,543,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170,348 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.66% of Casella Waste Systems worth $131,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,865,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth about $244,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth about $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total value of $157,479.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,340.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total transaction of $157,479.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,340.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Edmond Coletta sold 733 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $69,129.23. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 170,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,534.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,395 in the last three months. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $95.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.58, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.18. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $100.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.08 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CWST. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

