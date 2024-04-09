Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75,153 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 2.78% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $120,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $65,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,677.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on THG. TheStreet raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

THG opened at $132.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.65 and a beta of 0.67. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $138.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.62. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 361.70%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

