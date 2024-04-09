Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,117,283 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,981 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.47% of SouthState worth $94,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SouthState by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in SouthState by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 8,346.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SouthState news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $344,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,178.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $344,620.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,925 shares of company stock worth $988,686. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $82.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.74. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $87.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.13. SouthState had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $419.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SSB shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stephens began coverage on SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on SouthState from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

