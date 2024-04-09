Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,478 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.44% of UFP Industries worth $111,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,378,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,450,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,095,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,401,000 after acquiring an additional 39,896 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,714,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,866,000 after acquiring an additional 348,158 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 716.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,561,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,701,000 after purchasing an additional 102,125 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $119.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.49. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $128.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.24.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $572,302.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,328 shares in the company, valued at $41,437,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

