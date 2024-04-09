Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,811 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.28% of Gartner worth $98,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gartner by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,599,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,565,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $537,766,000 after buying an additional 364,128 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 888.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,119,000 after buying an additional 269,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $475.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.29. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.60 and a 1 year high of $486.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total transaction of $256,127.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,773.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

