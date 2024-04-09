Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,858,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,372 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.03% of Exact Sciences worth $137,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $138,690,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $106,896.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,754 shares in the company, valued at $668,685.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,113 shares of company stock worth $4,165,273. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $71.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.00. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $56.05 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.