Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $104.20 Million Stock Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,045,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,193 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $104,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 121.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 6.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Up 0.7 %

TLK opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average is $24.51. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 16.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

