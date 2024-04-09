Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $156.15 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,601 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $156,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.9% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.90.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

VEEV opened at $215.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.76, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.64. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,306.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,148 shares of company stock valued at $4,451,150 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.