Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,232,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 38,230 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 2.51% of Wendy’s worth $101,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wendy’s by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Wendy’s by 112.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 203.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEN has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lowered Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $81,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,663.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Price Performance

WEN opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $540.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.47 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 56.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.04%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.