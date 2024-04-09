Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,142,913 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,909 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $90,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,162,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,180,295,000 after buying an additional 485,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,919,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194,441 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE CVS opened at $74.77 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.80. The stock has a market cap of $94.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.