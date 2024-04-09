Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,399,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,144 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $139,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of KT by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of KT by 17.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of KT by 0.4% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 223,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in KT by 9.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in KT by 9.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KT opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. KT Co. has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 3.84%. Equities analysts forecast that KT Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

