Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 104,715 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,715 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.25% of CrowdStrike worth $152,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,451,000 after purchasing an additional 150,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,668,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,144,000 after buying an additional 255,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after buying an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,179,000 after buying an additional 70,484 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $314.52 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $318.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a PE ratio of 871.50, a P/E/G ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.29.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total value of $4,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 839,234 shares in the company, valued at $265,886,115.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,851,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 301,667 shares of company stock worth $94,227,350. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

