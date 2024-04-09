Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 166,129 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,653,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,129 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $107,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Azenta by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Azenta by 273.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Azenta by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

AZTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Azenta in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $57.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.96 and a beta of 1.53. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $69.16.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $154.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

