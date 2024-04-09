Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,860 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Progressive worth $104,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 109.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC lifted their price target on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $265.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $78,821,329.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,821,329.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,176. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $209.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.37. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $212.24. The company has a market cap of $122.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 6.08%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

