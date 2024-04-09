Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:AAU opened at $0.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 22.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.21.

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAU. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

