Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Trading Down 2.1 %
NYSE:AAU opened at $0.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 22.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.21.
Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.
