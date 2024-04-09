Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Shares Up 0.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $36.10 to $36.50. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Altria Group traded as high as $42.31 and last traded at $42.15. 1,933,549 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 11,691,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.96.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.46. The stock has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

