American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Gap Up to $24.42

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.42, but opened at $25.25. American Eagle Outfitters shares last traded at $24.57, with a volume of 1,058,342 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average is $20.43.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $1,243,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,875.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $1,243,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,875.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 26,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $652,010.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,585,416.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,953 shares of company stock worth $3,511,875. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

