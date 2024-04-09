American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.27.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of AEO opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.76%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $46,917.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $180,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,808.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $46,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,953 shares of company stock valued at $3,511,875. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 70.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

