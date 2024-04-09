American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.25.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

NYSE AXP opened at $224.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $162.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $231.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.52.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,281,753,000 after purchasing an additional 507,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,785,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,458,454,000 after acquiring an additional 448,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,983,750 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,308,336,000 after acquiring an additional 270,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

