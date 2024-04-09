American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Position Decreased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,589,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,420 shares during the period. American Water Works comprises 3.0% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $737,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 33.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 53.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE AWK traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.85. 1,492,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,725. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.25 and a 12 month high of $153.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AWK. StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

