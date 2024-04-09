Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $269.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.54. The stock has a market cap of $144.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $329.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

