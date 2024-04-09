Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPE. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 202,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166,979 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares during the period. 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

