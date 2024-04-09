Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/8/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2024 – Uber Technologies had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $69.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $76.00 to $85.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $83.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $79.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2024 – Uber Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $94.00 to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2024 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $77.00.

2/15/2024 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $75.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The company has a market cap of $156.17 billion, a PE ratio of 87.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.97.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

