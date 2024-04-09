Analysts Set Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target at $7.75

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HLLY shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Holley alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Holley

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Graham Clempson acquired 59,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $246,937.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,897.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Holley by 1,196.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Holley by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 669,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after buying an additional 83,933 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Holley by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 587,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after buying an additional 217,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Holley by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,575,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,917,000 after buying an additional 431,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Holley by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,147,000 after buying an additional 4,280,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Holley Stock Performance

NYSE:HLLY opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.26 million, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Holley has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $8.06.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.26 million. Holley had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 2.91%. Holley’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Holley will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Holley

(Get Free Report

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.