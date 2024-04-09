Analysts Set Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) PT at $293.92

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $293.92.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up from $217.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. William Blair lowered Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.34, for a total value of $1,591,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,562,557.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,672,000 after buying an additional 448,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $103,836,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 734.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 292,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,374,000 after buying an additional 257,000 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,213,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,227,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,920,000 after buying an additional 236,491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $329.83 on Thursday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $329.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $321.92 and a 200-day moving average of $256.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.36). During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

