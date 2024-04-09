Analysts Set Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Price Target at $62.50

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.50.

KNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE KNX opened at $53.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.21. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.38). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 48.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,021,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $865,977,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,715,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $906,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,296 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

