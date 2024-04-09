Analysts Set LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Target Price at $11.96

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.96.

LXU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LSB Industries from $9.00 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

In other news, EVP John Burns sold 33,243 shares of LSB Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $274,254.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,364.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,675,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,624,000 after purchasing an additional 580,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,538,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,939,000 after buying an additional 60,808 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,525,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,509,000 after buying an additional 18,965 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,993,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,558,000 after buying an additional 484,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 14.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,436,000 after buying an additional 221,743 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LXU opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.10. LSB Industries has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The conglomerate reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $132.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.62 million. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 4.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LSB Industries will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

