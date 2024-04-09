Analysts Set Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Price Target at $564.85

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $577.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MLM. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,033,760. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $621.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.96. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $335.10 and a one year high of $626.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $573.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $499.43.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 21.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 15.72%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

