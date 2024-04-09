Analysts Set Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD) PT at $16.83

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSBD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Get Palmer Square Capital BDC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Palmer Square Capital BDC

Palmer Square Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of PSBD stock opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $17.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29.

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Palmer Square Capital BDC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 3.42%.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.