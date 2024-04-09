Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.18.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Antero Resources

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,090.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $6,004,774.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,090.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 467,280 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,605 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average is $24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 3.30.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 2.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.