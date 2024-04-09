APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Cut to $53.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APA has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Johnson Rice downgraded APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.56.

Get APA alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on APA

APA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. APA has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $46.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.06.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that APA will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of APA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About APA

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.